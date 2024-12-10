Biden's 'destruction of the American Dream': WATCH

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge joined Maria Bartiromo to discuss President Joe Biden’s economic legacy and its impact on Gen Z.

”I think the only economic legacy that the Biden-Harris administration has left my generation is the destruction of the American Dream and Donald Trump’s incoming administration is going to rebuild that dream; that will be Trump’s legacy,” Sturge said, noting that 46 percent of Gen Z voted for the new president-elect.

Over the last four years, Campus Reform has reported on Gen Z’s rightward shift, fueled largely by discontent over the rising cost of living and limited employment prospects.



