Biden's 'grotesque' revised Title IX rules tie 'gender identity' to sex

The Biden administration has issued revised Title IX language, effectively tying gender identity to biological sex and changing how sexual harassment and assault cases are handled at schools.

According to Fox News Digital, the new Title IX changes the definition of sexual discrimination to include gender identity, in addition to sexual orientation.

Under the new rule, the definition of sex discrimination now includes discrimination based on ‘gender identity’ and sexual orientation.

Another major change, according to the report, is that colleges will not be required to have live hearings that allow cross-examinations through representatives in sexual assault or harassment cases. The students will now be interviewed separately, and each student will be permitted to suggest potential questions and obtain a recording of the response.

[RELATED: ‘A biblical fight’: Riley Gaines discusses her mission to save women’s sports]

The standard of proof in such cases will now be based on “preponderance of the evidence,” except the institution uses a standard of clear and convincing in similar hearings.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told reporters that the Title IX changes make “crystal clear that everyone can access schools that are safe, welcoming and that respect their rights.”

”No one should face bullying or discrimination just because of who they are, who they love,” said Cardona. ”Sadly, this happens all too often.”

However, the Biden administration held off on releasing a Title IX rule relating to athletics, stating that the “rulemaking process is still ongoing.”

[RELATED: Riley Gaines SFSU hecklers named to ‘worst censors’ list as Gaines plans spring college tour]

Riley Gaines, director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, wrote on X that “The Biden Admin has just officially abolished Title IX as we knew it. Now, sex = gender identity.”





The Biden Admin has just officially abolished Title IX as we knew it. Now, sex = gender identity.



In a nutshell, the new rewrite means:

- men can take academic AND athletic scholarships from women

- men will have FULL access to bathrooms, locker rooms, etc

- men could be… pic.twitter.com/JfQVI9Yfph — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 19, 2024





Nicki Neily, founder and president of Parents Defending Education, wrote that the new policy is “grotesque.”





🚨It is grotesque that the White House has chosen to capitulate to extremists in his party, sacrificing the First Amendment on the altar of Title IX and disregarding clearly established Supreme Court precedent on the definition of sexual harassment.



Extending Title IX to cover… https://t.co/lmqNQxYOX3 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) April 19, 2024



