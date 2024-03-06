Bill to end 'divisive' DEI brainwashing in state schools passes Alabama Senate

A bill that aims to curb diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in Alabama public universities and colleges moved one step closer to becoming law.



SB129, which would stop Alabama’s public colleges and universities from “Sponsor[ing] any [DEI] program or maintain any office, physical location, or department that promotes [DEI] programs” and from forcing students and others to “personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to a divisive concept” passed the Alabama Senate on Feb. 22, as seen on Legiscan.



The legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Will Barfoot, defines DEI as “Any program, class, training, seminar, or other event where attendance is based on an individual’s race, sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, or sexual orientation, or that otherwise violates this act.”



The bill also defines “divisive concepts” as including, among others: “That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior,” and “That, by virtue of an individual’s race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, the individual is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.”



The bill would also put an end to college and university policies that permit those on campus to use bathrooms of the opposite sex, as seen on Al.com.



The 26-7 vote took place across party lines and followed lengthy filibustering efforts from Senate Democrats, reported the Alabama Reflector.



SB129 will now be debated in the Alabama House, where it is listed on the Alabama legislature website as “Pending Committee Action” in the House State Government Committee as of Feb. 27.



Sen. Barfoot spoke about some controversy surrounding the bill, saying: “The reason that this bill is so difficult is because what others see as problems or potential problems, I don’t see that. It’s certainly not the intent,” wrote Al.com.



The bill has faced opposition from Senate Democrats and outside groups.



Democrat Senator Kirk Hatcher commented on the race of the bill’s supporters, stating: “I’m paying attention to the people who came up to support the bill. You are all non-melanated folk,” related the Alabama Political Reporter.



Democrat Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton said: “We still think it was a bad bill, it was an unnecessary bill. A bill that’s based on concepts that were really not happening in Alabama. We just think it is a bill that is bogged down for some national politics,” according to the Alabama Reflector.



An official from the Southern Poverty Law Center alleged that the ban on “divisive concepts” in SB129 would potentially limit academic freedom, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.



Campus Reform has contacted Senator Barfoot, the University of Alabama, the Alabama GOP, the Alabama Democrats, and the Southern Poverty Law Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.