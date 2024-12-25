Binghamton University has hosted 'Sexapalooza' event for seven years, featuring 'sex toy bingo' and 'DIY sex kits'

For seven consecutive years The State University of New York at Binghamton has held an annual “Sexapalooza” featuring activities like “sex toy bingo” “DIY sex kits” “sex positive button making,” and a “reproductive justice workshop.” The tradition is set to continue this February with a new sex-positive event.

Sexapalooza is primarily hosted by Binghamton University’s official campus activities division, “Late Nite,” but they often collaborate on the event with other on-campus and outside groups. This year, Sexapalooza was a direct collaboration with organizations including university Res Life, HPPS, and Planned Parenthood and many more.

[RELATED: Northwestern offering ‘Beyond Porn: Sexuality, Health and Pleasure’ course next semester that includes discussion of ‘threesomes’ and ‘butt plugs’]

Under the “Events” section in the highlights of Late Nite’s Instagram page, students attending Sexapalooza can be seen playing bingo for sex toy prizes, catching free condoms tossed from a stage, and floating around a beach ball designed to look like a woman’s breast. All of this taking place within The Union, a central “student hub,” filled with classrooms, studyhalls, and food vendors.

In a separate Instagram post, Late Nite pictures students showing off genitalia-based artwork, phallic crafts, and boxed sex toys won from the aforementioned Bingo games.

To complement the night’s themes, Sexapalooza also featured showings of two films: Bottoms and X. Per Rotten Tomatoes, Bottoms is “a raunchy comedy, [that] focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders.” While X follows “a group of young filmmakers [who] set out to make an adult film in rural Texas.”

Binghamton’s largest student publication, Pipe Dream, had the opportunity to interview Emily Cen, the student marketing coordinator for Late Nite.

Cen described Sexapalooza’s purpose to Pipe Dream: “to promote and teach students about exercising safe sex and how to prevent STIs in a fun way,” while also bringing in “professional services to inform students about testing themselves.” The latter likely referencing a Planned Parenthood table present at the event.

[RELATED: CUNY LGBTQIA+ Consortium helping organize ‘Queeribbean Crossings: Solidarity as Resistance’]

While an eighth iteration of Sexapalooza has not yet been explicitly scheduled on Binghamton University’s events calendar, it appears bound to occur. A Late Nite Instagram post from February 15 thanks students for attending the latest Sexapalooza and proclaims “we can’t wait to see you again next year!”

Campus Reform has reached out to Binghamton University Late Nite to inquire about the intent of the Sexapalooza events for the student body and whether the event will continue in the future. This story will be updated accordingly.