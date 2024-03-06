Biological male smashes women’s swimming record at New Jersey college

A male swimmer broke several women’s swimming records at a New Jersey College.

Male swimmer Meghan Cortez-Fields has been breaking women’s swimming records after starting to compete in women’s events at Ramapo College in New Jersey, achieving a school record time of 2:08.20 in the 200m competition at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships.



This achievement sparked controversy, with former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines questioning the fairness of allowing a male swimmer to compete against women.



“Male swimmer from Ramapo College sets another school record in women’s event. Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium...Title IX literally means nothing at this point,” Gaines wrote on X.





Cortez-Fields previously participated on the men’s team, though he still used the women’s locker room at that time and also required other accommodations, saying: “I choose to tape my breasts because I feel it is very uncomfortable and kind of dehumanizing to swim without a top.”



Cortez-Fields swam for the men’s team for three years, transitioning to women’s swimming last November and quickly setting multiple records for Ramapo College, including the women’s 100-yard butterfly, for which he won first place and clocked in at a record 57:22, Outkick reported.



In addition to the 100-yard butterfly record, Cortez-Fields also secured top positions in the 200-yard individual medley and the 200-yard butterfly competition at a swimming event in Pennsylvania.



At first, Ramapo College celebrated Cortez-Fields’s actions on Instagram, posting that “records are off the charts right now!” but following the ensuing controversy, the post seems to have been deleted.



Despite breaking the 200m record at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships, Cortez-Fields only finished in fifth place in the finals.



Campus Reform has contacted Ramapo College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.