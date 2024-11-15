‘BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS’: Anti-Israel radicals trash home, car of University of Washington president, issue threats

Screenshot taken from X account of Eyal Yakoby.

Anti-Israel activists vandalized the home and car of University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce, accusing her of supporting “genocide.”

“Pro-Hamas students and faculty at the University of Washington have posted photos of what they did to the president of the university’s home,” said incoming Massachusetts Institute of Technology Student Eyal Yakoby on X. “That UW president gave in to every demand of the encampment last semester. Appeasement never works.”



The attack was reported on Thursday.

A university spokesperson told Campus Reform that the vandals “did significant damage to President Cauce’s home and car, including slashing her car’s tires and painting pro-Hamas symbols,” and added that “[m]aking threats against a public official in an attempt to intimidate them is a crime.”

He added: “At this time, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating due to the nature of the threats in the vandalism and in the perpetrators’ social media posts claiming credit. We will use all available resources to identify and bring charges against the individuals responsible. These and similar recent crimes will not influence University policy.”

The vandals spray painted messages such as “blood is on your hands” and “free Palestine,” as well as several inverted red triangles, a symbol used by anti-Israel activists. The upside-down red triangle was inspired by the terrorist group, Hamas, and is used to “glorify its use of violence,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The group “Escalate Seattle,” which is apparently responsible for the crime, shared an Instagram video of the culprits defacing Cauce’s home and car, and threatened further harassment against the university president and other school leaders.

“This morning, Ana Mari woke up at her residential home in Lake City to red paint splattered on her front door and a message on her car, declaring ‘Ana Mari Funds Genocide,’” the Instagram post stated. The group claimed that Cauce does not deserve a “comfortable life,” and warned that “[o]ur movement will continue to escalate” until the University of Washington divests from the Jewish state.

The activists said they will “continue to apply pressure” on university leaders “in all aspects of their life,” and concluded with a seeming threat of further harassment and potential violence: “To Ana Mari and the rest of the Board of Regents: you will not know peace until you meet the demands of our movement. The clock is ticking . . .”

Activists against the Jewish state have participated in disruptive behavior at the school before.

The anti-Israel group “UW Divest for Palestine” disrupted a University of Washington Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 12, shouting at speakers who opposed their viewpoints, and stopping the meeting from going on as scheduled. The Board called the protesters’ disruption “antithetical to free dialogue and disrespectful of other UW community members.”

In the spring semester, anti-Israel activists occupied the campus for almost a month, causing widespread destruction and vandalism. A professor at the university at the time said: “I think the administration has failed the university. . . . we basically had a legal encampment that took over the quad, and that was very disruptive to classes, and the buildings around campus, but it was much worse than that. It degraded into violence and destruction, there was extensive damage to the university, we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars, not only spraying the buildings but breaking things and taking over buildings. Even worse than that was the antisemitism that came out.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Escalate Seattle for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.