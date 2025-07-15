'Blood on your hands': Wisconsin regents’ houses defaced with anti-Israel graffiti

Multiple private residences of regents at the University of Wisconsin were recently vandalized by pro-Palestine activists.

The activists spray-painted anti-Israel messages, including “UW BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS” and “Regents are complicit in Palestinian genocide,” according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

There were at least four incidents of regents having their property vandalized, the UW system confirmed on July 4. There are 18 total members of the UW Board of Regents.

UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch condemned the pro-Palestine vandalism in a statement, according to CBS 58.

“This kind of conduct is not free expression or protected speech; it’s dangerous, unlawful, and unacceptable,” Pitsch said. “We have contacted the authorities and are working closely with them.”

Because the vandalism did not occur on the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s campus, local police departments are investigating the case instead of the UW-Madison Police Department, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

UW–Madison’s police department is “acting as a resource to help coordinate and route information to the appropriate investigative agencies,” per a department spokesperson.

The school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) has consistently supported divestment from companies that have ties to the Jewish state, with some student activists disrupting events to condemn what they see as Israeli “apartheid.”

As Campus Reform has reported, this is not the first time that school regents have been targeted by anti-Israel protesters.

In December, demonstrators at the University of Michigan vandalized Regent Jordan Acker’s house, spray-painting “Divest” and “Free Palestine” onto the residence and leaving a red triangle behind.

“As a public official, you expect a certain level of criticism – even protests – but this is not protest, this is terrorism,” Acker said after the attack. “This has nothing to do with the First Amendment, has nothing to do with Palestine, nothing to do with Israel and everything to do with trying to harass and intimidate Jews. And this Jew will not be intimidated by it.”

In March, another Michigan leader’s personal residence was attacked, with “Divest” and “No Honor in Genocide” spray-painted onto the side of Provost Laurie McCauley’s private house.

Following the attacks on Michigan administrators, the school implemented 24-hour security for some of its regents to protect against future attacks.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Wisconsin–Madison for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.