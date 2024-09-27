Boise State coffee shop owner who was forced out over support for police wins $4 million lawsuit

The owner of a coffee business who had set up a coffee shop at Boise State University (BSU) has been awarded $4 million in damages after she was kicked off campus for displaying a pro-police sign following the 2020 summer riots.

Sarah Jo Fendley, the owner of Big City Coffee, opened a café on BSU grounds in September 2020. Following destructive riots that rocked the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, Fendley set up a “thin blue line” flag at her store to express solidarity for law enforcement, especially to honor her former fiancée, a police officer who was fired upon and left paralyzed by a criminal.

Fendley’s action quickly triggered outrage among students opposed to her support for the police, who saw the flag as an expression of racism.



“I hope y’all don’t go there if you truly support your bipoc peers and other students, staff and faculty,” one student wrote on social media.

BSU leadership allegedly panicked because of the ensuing controversy and forced Fendley’s coffee shop off campus. Fendley, however, sued the school, claiming that BSU’s decision violated her First Amendment right to free speech.



The case was resolved on Sept. 13, when it was announced that Fendley would be rewarded a total of $4 million to compensate her for the university’s mistreatment.

“I’m thankful that the truth finally came out and grateful to the jury for their time and effort,” Fendley said. “It’s been a long four years, and I’m just happy that it’s over.”

“We respectfully but strongly disagree with today’s verdict and plan to appeal,” said two BSU administrators. “We were honoring the First Amendment rights of all involved.” The administrators revealed that they intend to take the case to the Idaho Supreme Court.

A pro-First Amendment group in Idaho supported the verdict, calling it a win for free speech and saying that it would prevent universities from promoting a “woke agenda” on their campuses in the future.

“I am thrilled at the outcome of this trial,” said Ron Nate, President of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. “This verdict not only is a big win for free speech and the 1st Amendment, but it is also a warning to other institutions who would use dirty tactics to promote a woke agenda and create a cancel culture on their campuses.”



Campus Reform has contacted Boise State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.