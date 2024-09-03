Borough Council designates Penn State University town as transgender 'sanctuary city'

The borough home to Penn State University (PSU) was designated as a “sanctuary city” for transgender individuals. The resolution, proposed by the local Democratic Socialists of America chapter, aims to “protect” and offer “gender-affirming healthcare” to trans adults and youth fleeing less accommodating states.

The State College Borough Council voted unanimously Aug 19 to adopt the statutes listed in Resolution No. 1394; “to protect and grant refuge to transgender and non-bianry youth and their parents fleeing states with anti-transgender laws”.

The Borough of State College has officially been declared a “safe haven” for transgender individuals. The area has also endorsed “gender-affirming healthcare” and introduced several new healthcare-related policies to support this commitment.

The resolution cites concerns over other states’ laws that do not necessarily prioritize transgender individuals including banning gender-neutral bathrooms and limiting minor access to sex change surgeries.

The council aimed to address concerns over LGBT acceptance in State College in response to the “increasing, unprecedented wave of legislation denying respect and dignity”. They have expressed that they see “no end in sight” for policies that do not advance progressive ideals related to the LGBT community.

“The Resolution passed by the Borough is a waste of resources, time, and energy. It does nothing to actually help those in need in our community and the surrounding areas,” Orlando Clark, a Senior at PSU, told Campus Reform.

“By focusing on far left positions and agendas this resolution creates a fake sense of security for those who claim to be ‘oppressed’. Clark argues that these initiatives actually deepen the divide within the State College community, contrary to the council’s intended goals.

“Inclusion really means constantly evaluating who’s left out, what more we can do,” councilwoman Nalini Krishnankutty commented on her vote in favor of the resolution. “I think this is a first step I am very proud of at this moment in time as anti-trans legislation is gaining momentum.”

Campus Reform has contacted the State College Borough Council, PSU, and DSA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.