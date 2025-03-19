Boston University celebrating ‘Trans Day of Visibility’ by performing tarot card readings

Boston University will celebrate “Trans Day of Visibility” by performing tarot card readings for students.

The events will be sponsored by the school’s LGBTQIA+ Center for Faculty & Staff and LGBTQIA+ Student Resource Center.

LGBTQ activists celebrate “Trans Day of Visibility” annually on March 31. Boston University is organizing tarot card readings on Tuesday and March 31 in recognition of the day.

The events will feature “tarot readings, tarot deck giveaways, and good food.”

In December, Boston University organized its annual celebration in honor of “Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day.” “Pansexual” means someone “characterized by sexual or romantic attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation,” and “panromantic” is an equivalent term.

The LGBTQIA+ Center for Faculty & Staff also hosts events celebrating asexuality, bisexuality, and drag performers.

Despite last year’s “Trans Day of Visibility” coinciding with Easter Sunday, many universities persisted in recognizing the day, despite pushback and opposition.

“Trans Day of Visibility” is not the only transgender-themed event that universities recognize. “Transgender Day of Remembrance” is celebrated annually in November. The City University of New York observed the day on Nov. 21, inviting as keynote speaker Chanel Lopez, a man who “identifies” as a woman, who works for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as Deputy Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs.

Campus Reform contacted Boston University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.