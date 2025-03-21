Boston University SJP put on probation over disruptive conduct, SJP retaliates

Boston University has recently placed its chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) on probation.

The SJP was disciplined due to its unlawful spreading of posters announcing a referendum calling on the school to cut off financial ties with Israel, reported The Daily Free Press, a student paper at the university, on March 3.

The group responded to the probation by placing messages on the doors of the Student Activities Office with messages such as “We won’t stop,” “Don’t care,” “Free Palestine,” “Fake ass rules,” “Nobody likes you,” “I ain’t reading all that,” and “Your crimes will haunt you.”

On Feb. 11, Boston University’s Board of Trustees rejected two divestment proposals, causing the SJP to complain that “[w]e have attempted to engage with the accepted university processes to urge responsible, ethical, and moral investment. But, we have discovered these processes to be as corrupt as the investments, and we will take on the struggle to divest by other means.”

Boston University President Melissa L. Gilliam clarified at the time that the school’s “endowment is no longer the vehicle for political debate.”

Several schools have passed similar disciplinary measures against their SJP chapters for disruptive conduct.

Cornell University in New York, for example, has warned that it might suspend its SJP chapter after members from the group invaded and disrupted an event called “Pathways to Peace” that featured Israeli and Palestinian former government figures discussing “potential paths forward for the people of Israel and Palestine.”

The SJP was also banned at Columbia University, along with the organization Jewish Voice for Peace, after they “repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events,” as stated by a top university official.

Campus Reform has contacted Boston University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.