Boston University suspends leftist student group for disruptive activities

Boston University (BU) has suspended a leftist campus group until the end of 2025 for organizing disruptive protests, holding unauthorized walkouts, and damaging school property—which the institution suggested are violations of school policy.

BU notified the university’s Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter of the immediate suspension in an April 9 letter.

“The Student Activities Office (SAO) has received reports outlining potential violations of university policy by members of Young Democratic Socialists of America at BU,” the letter read, according to an Instagram post from the YDSA chapter.

It added that, “Participants banged on walls, attempted to gain access through a locked door using intimidating tactics, disrupted university business, and left adhesive stickers and signs throughout Stone Lobby, requiring significant clean up by the facilities team.”

[RELATED: Two leftist groups receive suspensions, fines over encampment at Oregon State]

The YDSA chapter organized a sit-in protest on April 3 outside the office of university administrators demanding them to turn Boston University into a “sanctuary campus.”

“Effective immediately, YDSA is suspended as an active organization at Boston University,” the letter also said. “This suspension will conclude on December 31, 2025, unless your organization fails to adhere to the terms of suspension.”

During the group’s time in suspension, the university has required the organization to avoid promoting, hosting, or co-sponsoring events and demonstrations at the school.

The university also prohibited the YDSA chapter from receiving any university funding and has frozen all of its financial accounts for the duration of the suspension.

However, YDSA is actively refuting the punishment—arguing that the suspension is made up of “baseless” claims that serve as an attempt from the university to “repress” student organizations.

[RELATED: Boston University SJP put on probation over disruptive conduct, SJP retaliates]

“The reason we are being suspended is because of our vocal opposition to the university. Clearly our sanctuary campus campaign has struck a chord with admin,” the group announced in an April 12 Instagram post.

“These violations are clearly phony pretexts, the university wants to silence YDSA, and is bending their own rules as they go along in order to repress us,” the club’s post added.

The social media post concluded by stating that the chapter “won’t be silenced.”

Campus Reform has contacted Boston University and Young Democratic Socialist of America for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.