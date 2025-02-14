Boston University worker appears to call for death of DOGE members

Screenshot taken from Libs of TikTok.

An employee from Boston University seemingly threatened the lives of members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

On Monday, Jared May, who works as an assistant media technician at Boston University, shared an image with pictures of DOGE members, captioned: “Wanted for Treason, Dead or Alive,” as seen from a post by Libs of Tiktok.

May wrote: “The men carrying out Musk’s coup are Akash Bobba, Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran.”

Since his post received more widespread attention, May appears to have deleted his X account.

May’s post garnered condemnation, including from Elon Musk, the head of Doge, who replied to the Libs of TikTok post about May: “He has committed a crime.”

This is not the first time that a university worker or professor calls for violence against political figures.

Following the assassination attempt on then-candidate Donald Trump in July, several professors expressed their disappointment that the would-be assassin had failed.

Professor Stacey Patton from Morgan State University penned an article titled: “‘Is He Dead?’ Why Black People Are Not Grieving The Failed Assassination Of Donald Trump.”

John James, formerly an instructor at Bellarmine University, wrote: “If you’re gonna shoot, man, don’t miss,” in reference to the attempt on Trump’s life. James was fired following his comments.

Another professor, Tracy Budd of Rutgers University, posted on social media: “Let’s hope today’s events inspire others,” and adding: “They shot his wig. Sad.”

Campus Reform has contacted Boston University and Jared May for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.