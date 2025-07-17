Breaking: George Mason University hit with another investigation — this time from the DOJ

One week after the Department of Education opened a probe into George Mason University, the school is now the target of a second federal investigation.

The Department of Justice announced its own investigation into GMU on Thursday, which will determine whether GMU has violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by engaging in discriminatory employment practices. According to the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, multiple internal communications suggest the university prioritizes “diversity” goals over candidate qualifications in hiring decisions.

“It is unlawful and un-American to deny equal access to employment opportunities on the basis of race and sex,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. “When employers screen out qualified candidates from the hiring process, they not only erode trust in our public institutions—they violate the law, and the Justice Department will investigate accordingly.”

The investigation follows years of controversial DEI initiatives at GMU, including a hiring policy reportedly introduced by President Gregory Washington. In 2020, Washington launched an “anti-racism” campaign that emphasized recruiting faculty from “underrepresented groups,” even if those candidates were not the most qualified.

GMU’s DEI infrastructure includes a task force on “anti-racism and inclusive excellence,” and department-level “equity advisers.” Previously, the university ran a Center for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, which it shuttered under scrutiny from the Trump administration.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division will now determine whether GMU’s policies constitute a “pattern or practice of discrimination” on the basis of race, sex, and other protected characteristics.

Campus Reform has reached out to George Mason University and the Department of Justice for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



