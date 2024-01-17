Opinion
No results

BREAKING: Rutgers takes Students for Justice in Palestine off suspension, group claims

Students for Justice in Palestine has been reinstated as a student organization at Rutgers University, the group claimed in a social media post Wednesday.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
January 17, 2024, 3:00 pm ET

The group was initially suspended on December 12, 2023 for allegedly violating multiple university policies, according to Fox News Digital. According to the student organization, it will remain on probation until December 2024.

[Related: University of Michigan regents approves free speech principles: ‘Cancel culture is dead’]

”Today, as a result of our collective efforts as students, we proudly announce that Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) has been reinstated at Rutgers University but is on probation until December 2024,” Rutgers SJP wrote on Instagram. “We recognize the attempted suspension of our organization is nothing short of a political posturing by Rutgers University in response to Zionist pressure.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Rutgers University for comment.


