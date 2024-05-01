Brown University caves to pro-Hamas mob, promises to consider cutting ties with Jewish State

Screenshot taken from X account of Middle East Eye.

Brown University announced that anti–Israel students who have set up camp at the Ivy League school agreed to end their protest following negotiations with university leadership.



The school revealed on Tuesday that the anti-Israel demonstrators “agreed to end the encampment and refrain from further actions that would violate Brown’s conduct code through the end of the academic year, which includes Commencement and Reunion Weekend.”



The demonstration on Brown’s campus began on Wednesday and ended Tuesday.





In return, school leaders promised that they would invite five students to “meet with five members of the Corporation of Brown University in May to present their arguments to divest Brown’s endowment from” companies with ties to the Jewish State.



As part of the agreement, Brown President Christina H. Paxson will also “ask the Advisory Committee on University Resources Management to provide a recommendation on the matter of divestment by Sept. 30, and this will be brought to the Corporation for a vote at its October 2024 meeting.”



In a letter to the Brown community that was included in the university’s update, Paxson expressed her opinion that the divestment vote in October, regardless of its outcome, “will bring clarity to an issue that is of long-standing interest to many members of our community.”



Regarding disciplinary measures for student protesters who violated university rules, Paxson wrote: “We will continue to follow our conduct processes related to the unauthorized activities. However, we have agreed that ending the encampment today will be viewed favorably in disciplinary proceedings.”



She added that students “who have been charged with involvement in the encampment and associated activities that violate our conduct codes will not be subject to suspension or expulsion, provided they abide by the terms of the agreement.”



“However, the agreement makes clear that reports of bias, harassment or discrimination must continue to be investigated by the appropriate offices,” Paxson continued.



She concluded: “I am confident that the Brown community can live up to the values of support for free expression within an open and respectful learning community.”



Campus Reform has reached out to Brown University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.