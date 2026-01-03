BROWNE: My favorite article from 2025

College campuses nowadays often produce stories that seem surreal and surpass comprehension. Outrageous stories of drag shows, conservative students being assaulted in broad daylight, and schools openly violating federal law to advance their liberal agendas have become commonplace. Still, some stories have particular qualities that I find intriguing even after covering so many shocking stories.

That story from this year was from “Rutgers professor known as ‘Dr. Antifa’ flees to Europe after petition to remove him” by Patrick McDonald.

The piece describes how Mark Bray, a professor at the school and author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” was forced to flee to Europe after he received threats and was the subject of a petition spearheaded by the university’s Turning Point USA chapter calling for his termination. Though any threats of violence against an individual for his or her beliefs are to be condemned, this story had much deeper implications.

Since Trump’s second term began in 2025, there has been a changing of the tides concerning the liberal status quo on college campuses. Two major policies included banning diversity, equity, and inclusion in colleges and universities and prohibiting men from competing in women’s sports. The Rutgers story is a great illustration of this changing of the guard. Bray’s exit from the university perfectly symbolizes the new strength the Conservative Movement has found in expelling cancerous ideas, such as supposed “antifascism,” which is nothing more than a species of fascism in and of itself, from America’s institutions of higher education. It also shows the growing influence of conservative student groups, which has become even more pronounced in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

For far too long, right-leaning students have been targeted within academia and relegated to second-class citizen status. Common-sense legislation, in tandem with political momentum and the backing of an administration fully intent on restoring true equality on campuses, has given these downtrodden students a second wind. One can hope, and I certainly do, that we continue to see stories like the one at Rutgers, and ultimately, that higher education is restored to its former glory.

