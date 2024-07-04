Bye!: UPenn suspends four students who participated in anti-Israel occupation

The University of Pennsylvania suspended four students who were involved in an anti-Israel campus occupation in May.

According to an Instagram post from The Freedom School for Palestine, four undergraduate and graduate students received letters from the university stating they were placed on either a semester-long or year-long suspension for their involvement with the anti-Israel encampment.

A spokesperson for the university told the Daily Pennsylvanian that they are still reviewing student conduct cases.

”Penn continues to review student conduct cases in connection with campus demonstrations this spring,” the spokesperson wrote. “The University affords due process to all students in accordance with our policies and recommends sanctions as appropriate on a case-by-case basis.”

The Freedom School for Palestine accused the university of “colluding” with Penn police “to identify students from body cam footage and targeted students who had previously been involved in on-campus activism.”

Penn Police arrested 33 people on May 10 while clearing the anti-Israel encampment, which lasted 16 days.

Anti-Israel protesters then attempted to occupy UPenn’s Fisher-Bennett Hall, forcing police to make 19 more arrests.

The University of Pennsylvania recently moved to change protest guidelines to prevent students from establishing encampments on campus.

“To ensure the safety of the Penn community and to protect the health and property of individuals, encampments and overnight demonstrations are not permitted in any University location, regardless of space (indoor or outdoor),” the new guidelines state. “Unauthorized overnight activities will be considered trespassing and addressed.”



