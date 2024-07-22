Cal Poly Humboldt’s president resigns following crackdown on anti-Israel campus encampment

Tom Jackson, Jr.

The president of a California university is set to resign his position following criticism from left-wing activists over his response to anti-Israel protests last semester.

Tom Jackson, Jr., president of California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, located on California’s North Coast, will step down next month according to a statement from the school.

“Cal Poly Humboldt is an amazing place with special people,” Jackson said in a statement. “I have had the privilege to work alongside scientists and future scientists, teachers and future teachers, artists and future artists, engineers and future engineers, and leaders and future leaders. Like many of you, I wake up every day and remember what a gift I have been given: to have the opportunity to inspire and lead others. Your work makes a positive difference for our students. Please never forget that.”

Mildred García, California State University Chancellor, praised Jackson in statement, saying, “On behalf of the entire CSU, I thank President Jackson for his service to Cal Poly Humboldt, his attention to developing strong relationships with Tribal and other North Coast communities, and his lifelong dedication to student success and educational equity.”

Jackson will become a tenured professor in the College of Professional Studies and the College of Extended Education & Global Engagement as the school conducts a nationwide search for the next president. An interim president will serve in the meantime.

Jackson’s departure follows a wave of backlash he faced for his handling of anti-Israel protests last semester.

Protestors occupied a section of the campus and two buildings, one of which contained the president’s office. The building, Siemens Hall, was vandalized and renamed “Intifada Hall” by the occupiers.

The violence caused millions of dollars in property damage, as previously reported by Campus Reform.