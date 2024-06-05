Cal State Los Angeles administration 'disturbed' by SJP fundraising poster promoting terrorist organization and plane hijacker

Instagram: @Sjpatcsula

A California State University, Los Angeles spokesperson said that the institution is “disturbed” by a fundraising poster from a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter that promoted a terrorist organization and an individual who hijacked several planes.

SJP at CUSLA made the Instagram post on Monday, which featured terrorist Leila Khaled and displayed the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s logo, which is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The fundraiser is set for June 8 at the CSULA anti-Israel campus occupation.

The California State University, Los Angeles spokesperson said that the Students for Justice in Palestine group isn’t a registered student organization, but they’re concerned about the post.

[RELATED: FOLLOW THE MONEY: Cal State Los Angeles SJP promotes terrorist organization and plane hijacker in fundraising poster]

”This is not an event recognized or approved by Cal State LA. The university does not have authority to stop social media postings by a non-registered group. We are, however, disturbed by the inclusion of the logo of a designated foreign terrorist organization along with the image of a former member of that group. That does not align with the values of Cal State LA and is not something we believe represents the interest of constructive dialogue,” the spokesperson said.

While the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter deleted the graphic promoting the fundraiser featuring the logo of the PFLP, it was re-posted on Wednesday morning.

Khaled attempted to hijack two planes in 1969 and 1970. According to The Guardian, during Khaled’s hijacking of an El Al plane traveling from Amsterdam to New York City, Khaled and another terrorist, Patrick Arguello, tried to stormed the cockpit, but were stopped by armed guards on the flight.

[RELATED: SJP chapters organize to ‘surround the White House’ after Hamas, other terror orgs call on students to ‘beseige’ Biden’s residence]

Khaled, who was armed with hand grenades, was knocked unconscious by one of the armed guards.

In 1969, Khaled participated in the hijacking in a TWA flight from Rome to Tel Aviv.

Campus Reform reached out to SJP at CSULA to inquire where money raised at the event will be donated to.