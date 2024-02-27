Cal State professor says it feels 'slightly racist' to be a Taylor Swift fan or have 'too many' American flags
Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, also said that 'Virtually everything is racist.'
Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, commented on X that fans of the superstar might be racist, Fox News Digital reported.
”Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” Abdullah wrote.
When asked to explain, Abdullah drew a comparison to the American Flag.
”I said FEEL, not think. Kind of like that feeling I get when there are too many American flags,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah later commented that the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win was part of some right-wing conspiracy.
”Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?! Booooooo!!!!” she wrote.
Facing criticism on social media, Abdullah declared that “Virtually everything is racist.”
”Folks think they’re attacking me by asking for why I think everything is racist I’m not offended,” Abdullah wrote on X. “Virtually everything is racist.”
One X user commented, “You’ve decided everything is racist, and so it is.”
”And I’ve also decided to work with all my might and in a community of committed people to upend racism and oppression,” Abdullah responded.