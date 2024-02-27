Opinion
Cal State professor says it feels 'slightly racist' to be a Taylor Swift fan or have 'too many' American flags

A Cal State professor said on X that being a Taylor Swift fan feels 'slightly racist.'

Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, also said that 'Virtually everything is racist.'

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
February 27, 2024, 10:50 am ET

A professor at California State University, Los Angeles says it feels a little racist to be a Taylor Swift fan after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier in February.

Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, commented on X that fans of the superstar might be racist, Fox News Digital reported.

”Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” Abdullah wrote. 


When asked to explain, Abdullah drew a comparison to the American Flag.

[RELATED: Student: foreigners listening to Taylor Swift a sign of ‘American privilege’]

”I said FEEL, not think. Kind of like that feeling I get when there are too many American flags,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah later commented that the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win was part of some right-wing conspiracy.

”Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?! Booooooo!!!!” she wrote.

Facing criticism on social media, Abdullah declared that “Virtually everything is racist.”

”Folks think they’re attacking me by asking for why I think everything is racist I’m not offended,” Abdullah wrote on X. “Virtually everything is racist.”

[RELATED: Instructor makes Taylor Swift music course about race]

One X user commented, “You’ve decided everything is racist, and so it is.”

”And I’ve also decided to work with all my might and in a community of committed people to upend racism and oppression,” Abdullah responded.


