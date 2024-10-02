Cal State to host ‘Werk Witch Drag Show’ to ‘celebrate the beautiful hxstory of drag culture’

California State University at Monterey Bay’s Cultural Center is hosting a “Werk Witch Drag Show.”

The show will take place on Oct. 11. An event description calls on participants to “Celebrate the beautiful hxstory [sic] of drag culture with our Werk Witch Drag show,” and notes that “Werk Witch is an intersectional drag show that encourages drag queens, kings, and non-binary performers to let their brilliance and diva shine bright like a diamond.”

Some activists use the term “hxstory” instead of the normal “history” because they consider the former to be a more “inclusive” term.



Up until Sept. 8, the show organizers also accepted submissions for “our fan-favorite lip sync competition,” and noted that submissions were judged on, among other parameters, “[h]onoring the drag tradition” and “[c]harisma/personality/fierceness.”

Some of the drag show’s “professional performers” include “Alpha Andromeda,” who is described as “very very very very very very pretty - and that’s about it!”

Another performer, “Helixer,” is advertised as a “black, queer, trans non-binary, drag king [who] is your local emo softboi and the dapper daddy of your dreams!”

Another featured participant, “Xinistra,” also does “Drag Story Time” for children in Santa Cruz county.

The “Werk Witch Drag Show” has occurred at the school before, and has previously featured several times in The Lutrinae, the school’s student-run newspaper.



“I’ve gone every year and I love the outfits that all the students wear and all the drag. Seeing everyone express themselves makes me so happy,” one student said about last year’s performance. “[Drag] is an artform and it is about gender, but it’s not specifically binary. You can just have fun with it. [Drag is] just seeing everyone’s true form in an exaggerated way.”

The 2021 iteration of the show featured performers with names like “Ellen Degenerate” and “Feisty Fergie.”

Campus Reform contacted Cal State at Monterey Bay for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.