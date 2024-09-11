California bill that would make community college free for some students passes legislature

A bill that would provide a free college education for certain students has passed the California state Senate and Assembly and awaits the governor’s signature.

Assembly Bill 2093, sponsored by Assembly Member Miguel Santiago, passed the Senate on Aug. 27 and the Assembly on Aug. 28.

The California College Promise program lets community colleges reduce or eliminate tuition “for 2 academic years for first-time community college students and returning community college students.” AB 2093 would extend the benefits of the program to students pursuing a full 4-year degree.

The text of the legislation claims that “As of 2022, California ranks in the top one-third of states in the nation for average student loan debt held by borrowers at $37,400.”

The bill would apply to students who submit a “Free Application for Federal Student Aid [FAFSA] or a California Dream Act application.”

The California Dream Act allows illegal alien students to get “state-based financial aid and institutional scholarships.”

If signed by the governor, the bill would reportedly become the first such law in America.

“As a former [Los Angeles Community College District] Board of Trustees president, the nation’s largest community college district, I have seen firsthand how tuition can be a deciding factor for too many people declining to pursue a higher education,” Santiago said.

“This is why I have pushed for free community college for the first two years. But as we’ve seen a recent decline in bachelor’s degree earners for the first time in 10 years, it’s clear that it is time for a tuitionfree four-year degree. Also, it is important to ensure low-income students can pursue a multiyear education without worrying about student debt,” he continued.

A recent study from Brown University revealed that initiatives to cover the cost for students who attend community college for two years fail to actually add the expected high numbers of new students.

Campus Reform has reached out to Assembly Member Miguel Santiago for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.