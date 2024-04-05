California bill would allow illegal immigrant students to get jobs at public colleges
The bill would prohibit California public colleges and universities from 'disqualifying a student from being hired for an employment position due to their failure to provide proof of federal work authorization.’
Campus Reform has previously reported on other college and university attempts to help students who are in the U.S. illegally.
The California legislature is considering a bill that would allow illegal immigrant students to work jobs on campus at public institutions of higher education.
The legislation, AB 2586, which was introduced in the California legislature on Feb. 14 by Assembly Member David Alvarez, would “prohibit the University of California, California State University, or California Community Colleges from disqualifying a student from being hired for an employment position due to their failure to provide proof of federal work authorization, except where that proof is required by federal law or where that proof is required as a condition of a grant that funds the particular employment position for which the student has applied.”
Alvarez’s press release announcing the bill’s introduction states: “In 1986, the Federal Immigration Reform & Control Act (IRCA) passed. Subsequently, the federal government has continued to fail DREAMers, DACA, and families.”
IRCA declares it “unlawful for a person or other entity to: (1) hire (including through subcontractors), recruit, or refer for a fee for U.S. employment any alien knowing that such person is unauthorized to work, or any person without verifying his or her work status; or (2) continue to employ an alien knowing of such person’s unauthorized work status.”
In his press release, Alvarez said: “America has always promised that if you work hard, you will have the opportunity to succeed. These students have fulfilled their obligation and are ready to be our future teachers, scientists, doctors, and public servants. This bill will provide them with the opportunity to work. Creating these pathways to secure employment is essential.”
Bill co-author Senator Lena Gonzalez said: “Every student should have equitable access to employment opportunities at California’s public college campuses, regardless of their immigration status,” according to the press release.
The bill is currently being considered by the Higher Education Committee.
Campus Reform has reported on other higher education initiatives to help illegal immigrant students, including the George Mason University “Undocumented Scholars Award” scholarship that is “designed primarily for illegal aliens.”
Campus Reform has reached out to Assembly Member David Alvarez and the University of California Board of Regents for comment.