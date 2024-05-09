California college reaches deal in negotiations with pro-terrorist occupiers

Instagram: SJP @ Oxy

Occidental College in Los Angeles, California made a deal with its Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace chapters to end the anti-Israel campus occupation in exchange for a divestment vote by the board of trustees.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the agreement was made on Thursday with Occidental College’s vice president and assistant vice president for student affairs and two of the encampment’s leaders.

In addition to promising a vote to divest from companies that support Israel militarily, Occidental College administrators also agreed it wouldn’t discipline protesters “so long as Demonstrators do not increase current levels of encampment, signage, or other activities.

The encampment will be fully taken down by Friday, according to the agreement.

The agreement also stipulates that encampment protesters cannot cause a substantial disruption to the college’s graduation ceremony on May 19.

“Demonstrators agree not to cause or promote substantial disruption of Occidental’s Commencement ceremony on May 19, 2024, which would create safety concerns for attendees, violate any College policies, or require pausing, canceling, or relocating of the event,” the agreement states.

The proposal to be voted on by the board of regents requires the institution to disclose investments in Boeing Co., Elbit Systems, Caterpillar Inc., and Lockheed Martin, which will be voted on by June 9.



