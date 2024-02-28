California community college internship application to 'heavily prioritize' minority students

An internship program at a community college in California states that it “prioritizes” applications from certain groups, including students of color.

Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, California, operates a STEM internship program. Students apply through the school and are placed in internship positions with outside organizations, also receiving course credit. The program is run through the college’s Science Learning Institute, according to the institution’s website.

According to the FAQ page for the internship, the college “heavily prioritizes” the following groups who apply to the program.”

Students who are low-income, as seen in a FAFSA or personal statement.

Students who have not had a prior internship.

Students who don’t have a previous bachelor’s degree.

Students who are from underrepresented race groups in STEM (Black, Latinx, Native American, and Pacific Islander).

Illegal immigrants are also encouraged to apply, according to the college.

”I am an undocumented student, can I apply?” one question states.

”Yes! The way most students get paid is through the scholarship process, so work authorization or a social security number is not required for our internships. Don’t let your immigration status deter you!” the university answered.

A document for potential placement companies and mentors for interns also states that certain groups have priority when applying.

”To advance SLI’s mission, this internship program prioritizes students who are first-generation, low-income students of color and who have not had a prior internship. With these characteristics in mind, we place students who have a desire and curiosity to learn and enthusiasm to give this experience their best effort,” the document states.

In a statement to Campus Reform, a spokesperson for Foothill College didn’t mention the prioritization of applicants who are students of color.

”The Science Learning Institute (SLI) has an open application and serves all students regardless of race. The program does prioritize first-generation students (students who are the first in their family to go to college) and low-income students, but, again, serves all first-generation and low-income students regardless of their race. The program has many goals, including encouraging more women and students of color to follow STEM careers, but every year, our SLI students represent the overall diversity of our campus and the community we serve,” the spokesperson wrote.











