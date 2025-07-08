California defies federal order to bar males from girls’ sports

California state officials have formally rejected a federal resolution requiring them to prohibit biological males from participating in women’s K–12 athletics, despite being found in violation of Title IX by the U.S. Department of Education.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced the rejection Monday, warning Governor Gavin Newsom that legal action would follow. “California has just REJECTED our resolution agreement to follow federal law and keep men out of women’s sports,” McMahon posted on X.





The Trump administration had given state officials 10 days to comply with a resolution letter issued June 25. The letter found that both CDE and CIF violated Title IX by allowing male athletes—based on gender identity—to compete in girls’ sports. The resolution would have required California to implement biology-based definitions of sex, revoke titles awarded to male athletes in girls’ events, and issue formal apologies to affected female athletes.

California’s stance on transgender athletes has been the latest development in the fight to protect women’s sports. The Biden administration’s attempts to embed gender ideology into Title IX protections resulted lawsuits and national backlash over the lost opportunities and dangers female athletes endure playing against men at the collegiate level.