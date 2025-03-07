California Gov. Newsom says it is ‘deeply unfair’ for men to compete against female athletes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said it is “deeply unfair” for men to compete against female athletes, an issue that has deeply affected higher education.

The governor’s remarks came during the Thursday debut episode of his new podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom,” during which he spoke with conservative activist and Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk.

At one point in the episode, Kirk said: “You, right now, should come out and be like, ‘you know what? The young man who’s about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn’t happen.’ You as the governor should step out and say ‘No’. . . . Would you do something like that? Would you say no men in female sports?”

Gov. Newsom responded: “Well, I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness. It’s deeply unfair.”

Kirk continued: “Would you speak out against this young man, A.B. Hernandez, who right now is going to win the state championship in the long jump? I can see you wrestling with it.”

Newsom responded: “No, I’m not wrestling. I’m not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you. . . . I revere sports, and so the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

The governor’s comments provoked opposition from progressives.

California Assemblyman Chris Ward and state Sen. Carolina Menjivar said they “woke up profoundly sickened and frustrated by these remarks.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener said: “Charlie Kirk is a vile bigot, and standing with him on this issue is profoundly disturbing . . . Trans people are just trying to live their lives. They’re facing a level of political hostility that leads to violence and homelessness. They need their allies to stand with them — especially when it’s hard.”

A New York Times/Ipsos poll in January, however, found that most Americans agree that it is unfair for men to participate against women athletes on the basis of their supposedly “identifying” as women.

San Jose State University in California drew widespread condemnation in 2024 after it allowed Blaire Fleming, a man, to join the school’s female volleyball team, during which time he contributed to the team’s successes and caused concern about men participating in women’s sports.

Campus Reform has reached out to Gov. Newsom’s press office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.