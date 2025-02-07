California Interscholastic Federation defies Trump executive order banning men from women’s sport

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced its intention to defy President Donald Trump’s executive order protecting women’s sports by banning male participation.

Trump signed the order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” on Wednesday, personally thanking Leadership Institute’s Riley Gaines, who was in attendance.

CIF, however, which oversees high school sports, announced that it will defy the executive order and comply instead with California law which allows men to compete against women, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The decision, however, has met with opposition.

California Family Council Outreach Director Sophia Lorey told Fox News Digital, for example: “I am disgusted that CIF is disregarding yesterday’s executive order and instead doubling down on policies that are not only unfair, but dangerous for young women across California. By prioritizing their idol of transgender ideology over the safety and rights of female athletes, they are knowingly exposing high school girls to unsafe competition and stripping them of opportunities guaranteed for them under Title IX.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberbville (R-Ala.) has introduced legislation before the executive order that would codify into law the ban on males in women’s sports.

The issue of men in women’s sports gained focused attention in 2024 when a six-foot-tall male player, Blaire Fleming, joined the women’s volleyball team of San Jose State University, where he consistently beat his female opponents.

His presence on the female team caused widespread outrage, and following the season, more than a third of the females on the team stepped down.

