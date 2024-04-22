'Call out the National Guard': Biden must send troops to Columbia campus, Hawley says

In light of increasing anti-Semitism and anti-Israel activism on American college campuses, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley took to X to suggest President Biden send the National Guard to defend Jewish students.

”Eisenhower sent the 101st to Little Rock,” Hawley wrote. “It’s time for Biden to call out the National Guard at our universities to protect Jewish Americans.”

Eisenhower sent the 101st to Little Rock.

It’s time for Biden to call out the National Guard at our universities to protect Jewish Americans — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 22, 2024

Hawley’s call to action follows anti-Israel student activists forming encampments resulting in numerous arrests at schools like Columbia and Yale University ahead of the Jewish celebration of Passover.

In a statement released on April 21, President Biden stated “in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country. My Administration will continue to speak out and aggressively implement the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, putting the full force of the federal government behind protecting the Jewish community.”

According to the Washington Examiner, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates remarked on the recent incidents, “While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America.”