Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

'Call out the National Guard': Biden must send troops to Columbia campus, Hawley says

Senator Josh Hawley took to X to suggest President Biden send the National Guard to defend Jewish students on American college campuses.

Trending
1
Jewish Voice for Peace to host ‘Anti-Zionist’ Passover Seder at Western Washington University

By Michael Duke 

2
St. Louis University to host Dylan Mulvaney, denies College Republicans request to hold event with former NCAA swimmer a day later

By Adam Sabes 

3
THE SCROLL: Georgia State professor says instructing college students has become like teaching children: 'It's the hand holding'

By Adam Sabes 

4
COLUMBIA IN CRISIS: Anti-Israel encampment overtakes campus lawn, in-person classes canceled, admin agrees to meet with protesters

By Adam Sabes 

5
Harvard department to host pro-Hamas author

By Patrick  McDonald '26

6
Meet the queer, CRT professor who thinks Hamas has a 'right to resist'

By Campus Reform 

April 22, 2024, 2:28 pm ET

In light of increasing anti-Semitism and anti-Israel activism on American college campuses, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley took to X to suggest President Biden send the National Guard to defend Jewish students.

”Eisenhower sent the 101st to Little Rock,” Hawley wrote. “It’s time for Biden to call out the National Guard at our universities to protect Jewish Americans.”

[RELATED: Jewish Voice for Peace to host ‘Anti-Zionist’ Passover Seder at Western Washington University]

Hawley’s call to action follows anti-Israel student activists forming encampments resulting in numerous arrests at schools like Columbia and Yale University ahead of the Jewish celebration of Passover.

In a statement released on April 21, President Biden stated “in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country. My Administration will continue to speak out and aggressively implement the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, putting the full force of the federal government behind protecting the Jewish community.”

[RELATED: Harvard department to host pro-Hamas author]

According to the Washington Examiner, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates remarked on the recent incidents, “While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America.”

Share this article

More articles like this