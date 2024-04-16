Campus Reform asks NCAA swimming championship attendees about trans competitors in women's sports: 'I don't want to answer any of this'

Campus Reform Reporter Olivia Krolczyk went to the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the University of Georgia and asked attendees what they thought about transgender participation in women’s sports.

”I don’t really want to answer these questions. Yeah, that’s tricky stuff,” one man said. “ I’ve got daughters, my own wife, obviously here. I love this. And yeah, there’s a lot of wide ranging things that are way above my paygrade that I don’t have all the answers to right now.”

[RELATED: Mississippi House and Senate pass ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’]

Another individual told Campus Reform that the current situation regarding transgender participation in women’s sports is “sad.”

”I think it’s, it’s sad. I mean, really, for women to work as hard as they do. And then to have someone who is not a woman but thinks they are stepping in and when it’s ridiculous,” he said.