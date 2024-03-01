Campus Reform correspondent says conservatives on campuses are forced to 'shut up': WATCH

Campus Reform correspondent Kieghan Nangle appeared on Fox News Thursday night to discuss a pro-trans student defacing a display by conservative students at the University of Alabama promoting an event featuring Riley Gaines.

The student defaced a display made by conservative students at the University of Alabama campus on Feb. 13, saying it’s ”absolutely” possible to “identify as a cat,” Campus Reform previously reported.

Nangle, who’s also President of Young Women for America (YWA) at the University of Alabama, said on Fox News at Night that conservatives are constantly silenced on college campuses.

”You know, I think that this is a concept that ultimately the universities are saying leftists on campuses can have free speech,” Nangle said when asked about free speech on college campuses.

”But if you’re a conservative, you have to shut up and you can’t put your values out there. We’re forced in universities across the country to put our conservative values on the download and let the leftists shove theirs down our throat. And this is certainly something that I never thought that I would encounter when I chose to go to school at the University of Alabama,” Nangle said.

While members of the YWA were talking to the student who defaced their chalk display, they asked “So, can I identify as a cat?”

“Yes. You can. You absolutely can. Because that’s not a f***ing gender,” the student said, adding that the term “real women” is “f***ing transphobic.”



“Don’t put transphobic s*** on the f***ing ground if you don’t want it torn up,” the student continued. “I’m going to go and uncover and f***ing destroy every piece of transphobic piece of garbage you put on the f***ing ground,” the student added. “Keep doing what you’re doing, and I’m going to keep scrubbing it out.”