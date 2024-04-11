Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief to speak at UT Arlington, 'Progressive Student Union' plans protest: 'No Platform for Zionists'

As Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall is set to speak at the University of Texas at Arlington on Thursday night, several progressive groups are planning to protest the event.

The UT Arlington Turing Point USA chapter is hosting Marschall on Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss the rise in anti-Semitism on campuses across America.

Several groups including the UTA Progressive Student Union, Dallas Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, La Frontera Nos Cruzo, and the Dallas Anti-War Committee are hosting a protest outside of the building where the event is set to take place.

”No platform for Zionists!” an Instagram post promoting the protest reads. “Zachary Marschall off our campus!”

”UTA’s chapter of TPUSA will be hosting him on April 11 for a lecture on ‘antisemitism.’ It’s clear to see they seek to platform anti-Palestinian rhetoric on campus under the guise of speaking on antisemitism,” the Instagram post states.

”Marschall’s Zionist apologia isn’t just our speculation, either. He made appearances on news shows speaking out about the ‘rising threat of antisemitism’ on campuses as videos play of what is clearly rallies in support of Palestinian liberation,” the groups added.

In response to the protest, Marschall said, “It must be exhausting for them to be mad and wrong all the time.”