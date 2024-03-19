Campus Reform's newest reporter recounts receiving a failing grade for acknowledging biological reality





Olivia Krolczyk, Riley Gaines ambassador and a junior at the University of Cincinnati has joined the Campus Reform team as a Reporter.

Krolczyk recently appeared on Fox Business to discuss her experience with what she describes as ideological enforcement in academia.

Krolczyk recounted how in 2023, she received a failing grade for using the term “biological woman” in a project proposal.

According to Krolczyk, her professor labeled the term as both transphobic and contributing to “heteronormativity”– despite acknowledging the quality of her work.

At the time, Olivia’s post about her experience on TikTok reached more than 6 million views before it was deleted from the platform for “community guideline violations.” Later Olivia was permanently banned from TikTok for daring to acknowledge that men and women are different.

Krolczyk also touched on the broader implications of enforced ideological conformity, including women being compelled to share private spaces with men under DEI policies, and the challenges faced by those who oppose such movements, often facing cancellation, penalties, or attacks.



