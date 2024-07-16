Canadian professor laments Trump’s survival of assassination attempt: ‘Damn, so close. Too bad’

Shortly after the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump, a University of British Columbia professor posted on X lamenting the fact that the would-be assassin failed.





“Damn, so close. Too bad,” wrote Karen Pinder, who teaches at UBC’s Faculty of Medicine. “What a glorious day this could have been!”



Pinder’s comment garnered media attention, and she seemingly deactivated her X account shortly thereafter.



The university has said it has begun an investigation into Pinder’s inflammatory posts.



A UBC media relations spokesperson told Canadian news outlet Global News that “the university is aware of Dr. Pinder’s post and looking into the matter,” adding that “[t]he university does not condone violence of any kind.”



Trump was shot by the now-deceased 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was dispatched shortly after he took shots at the presidential candidate. Trump was grazed by the would-be assassin’s bullet and is reportedly “fine,” according to his campaign team.



Crooks’s shots hit and killed Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter who was protecting his wife and daughters from the gunfire.

Campus Reform has reached out to Karen Pinder, UBC, and the University of Guelph for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.