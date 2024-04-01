Catholic school prof emerita praises trans advocacy and anti-Catholic group that openly mocks nuns, Christians
A professor emerita at Santa Clara University praised the work of a trans activist and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which has been called an ‘anti-Catholic hate group.’
‘Gentili’s work on behalf of the poor, the marginalized, and the erased (as trans people are defined as non-existent in magisterial teaching) made her a hero in the LGBTQ+ community,’ the former professor wrote.
A former theology professor at a religious school recently wrote in support of the work of late “trans rights” activist Cecilia Gentili and a controversial group that some have called a “hate group” that mocks Christianity.
Lisa Fullam, “Professor Emerita of Moral Theology” at Santa Clara University, a Catholic Jesuit school in California, celebrated Gentili’s work in a March 11 piece for New Ways Ministry.
“Gentili was known for her work on behalf of trans rights and support for LGBTQ+ health care initiatives. . . . In 2018, she founded Trans Equity Consulting with the mission of ‘building the leadership of trans women of color, and to the centering of sex workers, immigrants and incarcerated peoples as experts in creating a more just world.’ Gentili’s work on behalf of the poor, the marginalized, and the erased (as trans people are defined as non-existent in magisterial teaching) made her a hero in the LGBTQ+ community,” Fullam wrote.
[RELATED: ‘Drag Brunch’ hosted in front of chapel at historically Christian university]
Fullam also expressed her support of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that describes itself as “a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns.”
“I was reminded of the incident in San Francisco years ago when then-Archbishop George Niederauer gave Communion to members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and was video-taped doing so. Niederauer immediately became the target of attacks by Bill O’Reilly and others on the Catholic right, and the Sisters were accused of desecrating the Eucharist, though nothing indicates that they did anything other than approach the altar respectfully in their trademark fabulous habits. Last I knew, though, there is no dress code for grace.”
Catholic Vote has described the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as an “anti-Catholic hate group,” and has pointed out that the group openly mocks Jesus and Mary, holding an annual “Hunky Jesus” drag show.
Catholic League also mentioned that in 2023 “[a] Sister won the ‘Free Choice Mary’ pro-abortion award. The man, dressed with a nun’s veil, wearing a bra and panties, was featured holding a baby doll with a sign, ‘I Had A Choice.’”
[RELATED: Princeton Prof Blasts Library Over “Drag Queen Story Time”]
“No one disputes the good works and tireless support of the poor and marginalized done by Gentili, as well as the Sisters, and many others who may not meet with the approval of the loud and judgmental,” Fullam wrote.
Campus Reform has contacted Santa Clara University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.