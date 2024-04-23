CAVING TO THE MOB: Barnard prez offers to 'lift' suspensions for students with no previous misconduct after Columbia protest

Barnard College President Laura Ann Rosenbury offered to lift interim suspensions for some students previously disciplined for their involvement in the anti-Israel occupation encampment at Columbia University.

According to the Columbia Spectator, at least 53 students at Barnard were suspended and evicted from their dorms after being involved in the anti-Israel protest at Columbia, which resulted in the arrests of over 100 on Thursday.

Included in the arrests and suspensions was the daughter of Democratic Minnesotan Rep. Ilhan Omar, Isra Hirsi, as Campus Reform previously reported.

Rosenbury backtracked in a Tuesday statement, offering to lift the interim suspensions for students who haven’t previously engaged in misconduct under Barnard policies.

[RELATED: NYPD arrests dozens within anti-Israel Columbia encampment, Ilhan Omar’s daughter suspended]

”The vast majority of the students on interim suspension have not previously engaged in misconduct under Barnard’s rules. Last night, the College sent written notices to these students offering to lift the interim suspensions, and immediately restore their access to College buildings, if they agree to follow all Barnard rules during a probationary period,” Rosenbury wrote. “If these students choose this path, neither the interim suspension nor the probationary period will appear on the students’ academic transcripts and these sanctions will not become part of students’ reportable disciplinary records barring a finding of responsibility under the Student Code of Conduct for future misconduct.”

Rosebury said for students who have previously violated Barnard policy, “the College is committed to addressing these situations quickly yet thoughtfully through our conduct process.”

[RELATED: COLUMBIA IN CRISIS: Anti-Israel encampment overtakes campus lawn, in-person classes canceled, admin agrees to meet with protesters]

”I strongly believe that exposure to uncomfortable ideas is a vital component of education, and I applaud the boldness of all of our students who speak out, but no student should fear for their safety while at Barnard, and no one should feel that they do not belong,” she added.

Barnard faculty members and student workers staged a walk-out to demand amnesty for the students punished for attending the anti-Israel Columbia protest, according to Bwog.





NEW: Faculty in revolt!



Barnard faculty marched to President Rosenbury’s office calling for no suspensions for student protestors: pic.twitter.com/G2vAYVhscx — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 22, 2024



