Central Washington U to host drag show featuring performers ‘Aquasha DeLusty’ and ‘Edacious March’

Central Washington University is scheduled to host its tenth annual drag show later this month, featuring performers such as “Aquasha DeLusty” and “Edacious March.”

The event will take place on Tuesday.

According to the performer’s Instagram page, “Aquasha DeLusty” is a “Drag Ambassador” who regularly hosts drag-themed events. One such event was a July 27 “Special Drag Bingo” with “Sweet Rounds” that were marketed as “family friendly” and “Spicy Rounds” for adults.

“We are expressing something within us that society deems wrong,” the drag performer said in 2017. “We are taking things in us and celebrating it.”

[RELATED: Florida State University groups to host ‘cowboy themed drag show,’ Brokeback Mountain viewing]

Other performers attending CWU’s event are “Edacious March, Roderick V, Diana Fire, Freedom Rights, Faye, Jazmyn J, and Camilla Rayz Summerz.”

CWU has hosted numerous drag shows before. On April 9, the school organized a “Late Night Brunch and Drag Show.” A similar event called a “Professional Drag Show” was sponsored on June 1 — the first day of “Pride Month.”

“Transforming the SURC Ballroom into a glittering spectacle, a professional drag show takes center stage, showcasing the artistry and talent of seasoned performers. With each sequin shimmering under the spotlight, attendees immerse themselves in a night of fabulous entertainment, celebrating self-expression and the colorful tapestry of the LGBTQ+ community,” the event description read.

The show dedicated two hours to “amateur” drag performers and three hours to “professional” ones.

Many other colleges and universities have hosted drag shows.

Purdue University will host a “Pride Week” starting Sept. 27 that will feature several LGBT-themed events, including an “annual Drag Show extravaganza.” The event organizers wrote: “Enjoy music, lip syncing, dancing, the LOOKS, and comedy.”

[RELATED: Notre Dame prof defends campus drag show as not ‘counter to the teachings of the Church’]

Earlier this June, Towson University hosted a drag cabaret act from a graduate of the school. The featured “drag queen” is part of a Baltimore, Maryland theater that bills itself as a “queer theatre for a queer city.”

Similarly, in June, the University of California, San Francisco sponsored an “LGBTQ+ Allyship Workshop” that featured the city’s “first-ever Drag Laureate.” The performer previously created drag works called “Bitch Slap,” “Temple of Poon and Disastrous,” “Hot Trash,” and “S*** & Champagne.”

Campus Reform contacted Central Washington University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.