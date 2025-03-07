Chair of House Committee on Education and the Workforce backs Trump's plan to end Dept of Ed

The chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce has expressed support for abolishing the Department of Education.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Congressman Tim Walberg of Michigan indicated that he backs President Trump’s intent to terminate the agency.

”I support him in the fact that we need to abolish the Department of Education, return education to the states, especially for K-12, and gain control of the higher-ed institutions and make them work,” Walberg stated.

The representative, however, expressed concern over the path toward achieving the initiative.

”Whether we can abolish it or not is the question,” he added.

”It takes votes. The president can do executive orders, but they’ll be limited in time and scope,” the congressman continued. “The votes aren’t there, I would think, to totally abolish the department in the Senate, at the very least.”

”So what can we do to de-power, to reform, to replace in such a way that, for the time being, we’ll make the system work?” Walberg said. “I think that’s the question that we have.”

President Trump is expected to soon sign an executive order aimed at ending the department.

According to reports, a draft of the executive order would call on Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Education Department” and act within “the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law.”

In a speech on Monday, McMahon stated that, “My vision is aligned with the President’s: to send education back to the states and empower all parents to choose an excellent education for their children.”

”Removing red tape and bureaucratic barriers will empower parents to make the best educational choices for their children,” she continued. “This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students.”