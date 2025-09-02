Chicago campuses provide ‘Sanctuary Doctoring' and ‘safe spaces’ for illegal aliens, refuse ICE

In defiance of the Trump administration’s crime crack down, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently signed an executive order blocking the city’s police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Chicago’s universities follow suit with sanctuary campus policies that forbid campus police from working with immigration officials, shield illegal aliens from federal enforcement, and provide them with “safe spaces” and services.

[RELATED: Over 35 colleges enforce ‘Sanctuary Campus’ policies, refuse to cooperate with ICE]

Dominican University

Dominican University, which maintains both a Chicago campus and a nearby suburban campus, maintains a ”Sanctuary Campus Covenant” that declares the school’s refusal to “cooperate in any law enforcement action based on immigration status.”

A trained “Front Door Team” is instructed to intercept law enforcement and uphold sanctuary policy rather than comply with immigration enforcement actions. The campus will not work with federal authorities and will not “inquire into any student’s immigration status.”

The campus also provides ”safe spaces” for illegal immigrants to “gather, receive resources, and guidance,” including access to scholarships, legal services and emergency funds.

Dominican’s Center for Cultural Liberation has hosted free legal clinics to illegal alien students and their family members, according to the university’s student-led newspaper, the Dominican Star.

The campus also provides “career resources for undocumented students” who are not legally permitted to work in the United States, providing guidance on when to hide or share immigration status in job interviews or applications.

During the first Trump administration, Dominican University ‘s Board of Trustees passed a resolution officially declaring it a sanctuary campus to support illegal alien students. The Sanctuary Campus Covenant says the private Catholic university is “committed to social justice,” vows to protect “any and all students targeted by those in power,” and directs the campus to “cultivate an activist approach” in providing resources and protections to illegal aliens. The resolution was renewed in 2020 and extends to today.

Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University Chicago’s School of Medicine trains medical professionals in ”sanctuary doctoring,” providing extensive resources and materials to physicians and medical staff on how to best provide care and recourses for illegal immigrants.

The university promotes a “Doctors for Immigrants Toolkit” that advocates for policies that “limit cooperation with immigration enforcement” at or near healthcare facilities to protect illegal alien’s access to healthcare. The toolkit also directs medical staff to avoid “documentation of immigration status” on patient medical records.

A separate “Immigrant Child Health Toolkit” instructs pediatricians to promote public benefits for immigrant families and to ensure illegal alien patients access healthcare without fear of enforcement action.

Loyola University Chicago distributes printable wallet cards, lapel pins and flyers for medical staff to display in clinics or give to patients, detailing how illegal immigrants can access healthcare while avoiding immigration enforcement.

“These materials are designed to be simple and useful in helping physicians and health-care professionals to meet the needs of their patients who may be undocumented or suffering stresses related to close family or community members being undocumented,” the university webpage states.

[RELATED: University of Oklahoma removes ‘safe place’ language for illegal aliens after CRO report]

University of Chicago

Although the University of Chicago (UC) declines the “sanctuary” campus label, its university-wide policies explicitly state that the campus police will not “engage in immigration enforcement work” and won’t “release information on immigration status to local, state or federal law enforcement agencies.”

The university also vows to protect student’s education and health records, which could reveal the student’s immigration status.

UC affirmed its commitment to helping illegal aliens access legal resources and said it “has facilitated individual pro bono sessions with law firms” and hosted a ”Know your Rights” training for illegal immigrants on campus.

University of Illinois Chicago

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Undocumented Student Resource Center serves as a “sanctuary” and provides “Know Your Rights” legal resources to illegal aliens.

Campus Reform investigated materials and documents provided by UIC and found guidance directing illegal aliens to refuse entry to immigration officials, refuse signing documents, and to hide information of illegal alien family members. Illegal aliens are directed to record interactions with law enforcement, avoid carrying passports or foreign identification, and to develop a “preparedness plan.”

The university also provides free legal services to enrolled students “paid for with student service fees,” which cover visa and immigration cases.

Campus Reform has contacted the universities mentioned in this article for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on X and Instagram: @RealEmilySturge