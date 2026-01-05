Chinese researcher charged with smuggling E. coli into U.S. under academic visa

The FBI arrested biology researcher Youhuang Xiang on Friday following allegations that the Chinese-born postdoctoral student illegally smuggled E. Coli bacteria into the U.S.

FBI Director Kash Patel commented on the arrest in a Dec. 22 post on X, condemning foreign students who threaten U.S. interests.

A Chinese researcher on a U.S. visa was arrested and charged after an FBI investigation uncovered the alleged smuggling of biological materials into our country and false statements about it.



“This is yet another example of a researcher from China — given the privilege to work at a U.S. university — who then allegedly chose to take part in a scheme to circumvent U.S. laws and receive biological materials hidden in a package originating from China,” Patel said.

Xiang originally obtained a J-1 visa to research “recognition specificity in host-pathogen interactions and engineering crop resistance to pathogen” alongside the Biology department at Indiana University, prompting Patel and others to worry that the bacteria may threaten domestic food security.

“The [FBI] and our CBP partners are committed to enforcing U.S. laws put in place to protect against this global threat to our economy and food supply. If not properly controlled, E. coli and other biological materials could inflict devastating disease to U.S. crops and cause significant financial loss to the U.S. economy,” Patel said.

Following Xiang’s arrest, Indiana University removed his profile from its public researcher listings.

Xiang’s arrest followed an FBI investigation that found he had ordered a package from China containing women’s underwear and E. coli bacteria, shipped by a company called Guangzhou Sci Tech Innovation Trading. The FBI reportedly found it “odd” that Xiang would receive such items from a company nominally focused in science and technology.

When questioned by Customs and Border Protection, Xiang admitted that he deliberately concealed the E. coli to evade detection, telling authorities he needed the bacteria for his research and knew a permit was required to import it legally.

Xiang’s lawyer James Tunick continues to maintain his client’s innocence, arguing that the arrest is wholly unjustified based on existing evidence.

“Youhuang Xiang was legally working in the United States on a J-1 visa with a professor from the Biology Department at Indiana University to better wheat crop production in the United States,” Tunick told The Daily Wire. “The allegation that Youhuang smuggled E. coli into the United States is completely false and is not even charged by the United States Department of Justice.”

Xiang has previously published his research in conjunction with the National Key Laboratory of Plant Molecular Genetics in Shanghai, an institution that authorities frame as a potential threat to American interests.

“I know from my training and experience that the PRC ‘Key Laboratories’ are overseen by the Chinese Government and have a history of concerning actions including technology transfer and theft of intellectual property,” one FBI agent remarked.

Campus Reform has previously reported on the ongoing crackdown on foreign influence in U.S. colleges and universities. In April, President Trump signed an executive order mandating greater disclosure from universities of their foreign funding, emphasizing the need for independence and greater transparency in American higher education.

“Protecting American educational, cultural, and national security interests requires transparency regarding foreign funds flowing to American higher education and research institutions,” the order reads.

Campus Reform has reached out to Indiana University and the Department of Justice for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.