Christian university denies application to start TPUSA chapter a third time, students start off-campus group

A self-identified Christian university has denied recognition to a conservative student organization on its campus.

Point Loma Nazarene University, a San Diego-based Christian school, recently announced in a statement that its Associated Student Body Board of Directors voted to deny a Turning Point USA chapter official recognition as a student group.

The statement, written by University President Kerry Fulcher, explained that ASB’s “rationale focused on concerns related to TPUSA’s Professor Watchlist.”

“While the applicants indicated they would not participate in the watchlist, their application included phrasing that mirrors language used on TPUSA’s website in connection with it,” Fulcher asserted.

“That practice is not aligned with ASB’s purpose of fostering constructive communication and interaction between students, faculty, and administration,” the statement read.

Fulcher also cited the chapter’s intended affiliation with TPUSA Faith would have violated the university’s Church and Parachurch Policy, which “is in place to ensure that outside churches or ministry organizations, however well-intentioned, do not duplicate efforts already being led by our campus ministry team and use university resources to advance their own programming.”

She also attempted to appeal to the university’s stated Christian faith, writing, “However you view this outcome, I want to encourage us all to respond in a way that reflects Christ-centered community committed to mutual respect, thoughtful dialogue, and the dignity of one another.”

The university also held an open forum, organized by PLNU’s Student Life and Formation, to explain the rejection. Several students argued against the school’s decision during the conversation, but were once again told that the Professor Watchlist was a primary concern.

The school claimed it is incongruent with the university’s mission statement, which claims the school seeks to “readily welcome open and honest intellectual exploration and dialog across the various academic disciplines.”

This is not the first time the school has thwarted efforts to establish a TPUSA chapter, either. The group was denied twice in the past, largely because of the Professor Watchlist, according to the student newspaper The Point.

The TPUSA chapter is not backing down. Instead, it is organizing an off-campus group open to both students and the public.

Chapter president Ginger Friess noted that the group was inspired by Young Life, another organization that serves students off-campus, saying, “We are an officially recognized Turning Point USA chapter serving the Point Loma area, distinct and separate from Point Loma Nazarene University. We are grateful for the model set by Young Life, which effectively ministers to many students at PLNU and throughout the broader community while remaining fully independent from the university.”

