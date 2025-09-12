Clemson professor purges social media accounts after apparently mocking Charlie Kirk's murder

A Clemson University professor appears to have wiped his social media accounts after posting and sharing messages that mocked the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Melvin Earl Villaver Jr., an assistant professor of audio technology and global black studies in Clemson’s Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, appears to have reposted and commented on multiple X posts ridiculing Kirk after his murder at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Screenshots shared by Clemson College Republicans show an account apparently belonging to Villaver, “Melvin Earl, Ph.D.,” reposting a message that read, “no one mourns the wicked.” Another repost mocked Kirk’s views on empathy, saying, “keep the jokes coming. it’s what he would’ve wanted.”

The account also posted original comments, writing, “Twitter After Death” and “Can’t speak in public no more. Think about the ramifications.”

Other reposts from his account included a message saying Kirk was “worried about DEI and DIED instead,” and, “Charlie Kirk recently said to a Palestinian that there’s no such thing as Palestinians. Well now look… there’s no longer such a thing called Charlie Kirk.”

By Sept. 12, Villaver’s X profile appeared to have been deactivated or restricted, with prior posts no longer accessible to the public.

Additionally, Instagram and Facebook accounts apparently belonging to Villaver were also taken down or made private.

Villaver has taught at Clemson since 2023. According to an archived version of his now-deleted faculty biography, he integrates “Blues Epistemology” and decades of music production experience into his teaching and research. He is described as combining “artistry and expertise to provide a historical and cultural lens into today’s music scene,” drawing on his upbringing in Los Angeles.

Clemson called Villaver a “Game-changer” shortly after he joined the university.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking with students in Orem, Utah. His murder has triggered national outrage, with elected officials and advocacy groups condemning political violence and calling for accountability on campus.

Campus Reform has reached out to Clemson University about Villaver’s online activity. This article will be updated accordingly.