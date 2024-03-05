Climate protester calls Sen. Manchin 'sick f--k' at Harvard event, gets shoved to the ground: WATCH

A climate protester disrupted an event at Harvard University on Feb. 1 and called Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) a “sick f--ck” before being shoved to the ground.

Video shared widely on social media shows a man with the group Climate Defiance approached Manchin and called him a “sick f--k.” An aide for the West Virginia Democrat can be seen stepping in between the two and pushing the protester to the ground.

A spokesperson for the Harvard Kennedy School told the Harvard Crimson that the protesters were asked to leave the event.

“A Harvard University police officer ordered the protesters to leave the Kennedy School campus, and the protesters complied,” the spokesperson said.