Coalition demands investigation into alleged DEI retaliation and corruption at University of Arizona

A coalition has delivered a formal communication to the Arizona Board of Regents, the University of Arizona administration, and the Arizona State Legislature, alleging widespread Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) corruption and retaliation against faculty members who raised legal compliance concerns.

The letter cites the case of Dr. Matthew Abraham, a long-serving faculty member who was recently recommended for dismissal by Provost Patricia Prelock. According to the coalition, Abraham is being targeted for exposing alleged violations of Arizona public records law and federal civil rights statutes.

“Officially, the University of Arizona is seeking my dismissal from my tenured position as a Professor of English due to my insubordination toward administrative superiors, my misuse of my university email account to demean and harass university employees” said Abraham in an X post.

The group further claims that university officials—including Dean Lori Poloni-Staudinger and Dr. Ramon Ramirez—misused the allegation of “threat” to retaliate against Abraham after he pursued a normal grievance process.

“Dr. Abraham has fought against unlawful actions such as the cover-up of public records intended to conceal the administration’s lawbreaking,” the coalition wrote. “The willful abuse of the concept of ‘threat’ reflects a fundamental distortion to further their agenda.”

The complaint also references Dr. Keiron Bailey, who previously raised similar concerns about administrative retaliation and alleged misuse of authority. The coalition argues that these incidents reveal a pattern of suppressing dissent through procedural manipulation rather than transparency.

The controversy comes as Arizona’s universities face growing scrutiny over DEI programs. In June, the Arizona Board of Regents ordered schools to eliminate diversity statements from job postings and dismantle DEI offices following Republican-led pressure and federal lawsuits.

The coalition’s letter alleges additional conflicts of interest among senior administrators, including university President Robert Robbins and Associate Athletic Director Erica Barnes, and calls for an independent investigation into whether their outside roles or undisclosed activities violated policy.

The group is urging the regents to intervene and, if necessary, refer the matter to the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “This situation demands transparency, fairness, and accountability,” the communication states.

Campus Reform has contacted the Arizona Board of Regents, the University of Arizona administration, and the Arizona State Legislature. This article will be updated accordingly.