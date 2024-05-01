College of Idaho seeks philosophy & religion prof dedicated to DEI

The College of Idaho is searching for applicants to fill the role of Visiting Assistant Professor in Philosophy and Religious Studies and is specifically looking to find candidates dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles.

The college states that “[w]e seek candidates who share the College’s commitment to creating an equitable and inclusive academic community through their teaching,” the job posting shows.



The position will be a “one-year sabbatical replacement” that will start in the fall semester later this year, as seen from the job posting.



[RELATED: Temple University law school hosts event for students who ‘identify as diverse in some way’]



Besides letters of recommendation, transcripts, and other application materials, the school is also asking candidates to provide “[a] separate statement describing how your commitment to diversity and inclusion are demonstrated in your teaching.”



The posting also states that “the Philosophy and Religious Studies Department is particularly interested in candidates who can contribute to our divisional learning outcome of ‘engagement with non-dominant cultures and cultural products’ while teaching a combination of philosophy and religious studies courses at the introductory and upper-division levels.”



The College of Idaho is dedicated to DEI principles. It lists on its “Representation, Inclusion & Equity Statement,” which is linked to in the job posting, that “[t]he College of Idaho’s mission statement and core mission themes state a commitment to build community and to challenge students to think broadly. Concomitant with these goals is a commitment to a diverse and inclusive campus.”



It continues: “True breadth and vibrant academic discourse require that we not only create a diverse community with a broad range of backgrounds among students, faculty, staff, and trustees but also create a culture in which we can learn from each member’s unique experiences and differences. To that end, the College is committed to creating a campus community that is representative, inclusive, and equitable.”



[RELATED: Harvard profs slam DEI, call for reforms to enhance academic freedom]



In its “Representation, Inclusion, and Equity Action Plan” released in 2020, the college stated its goal of increasing “diversity among our students, with a specific focus on African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Native American, Asian American, Pacific Islander, as well as first-generation, low-income, rural, undocumented, and international students.”



The plan also lists one of the school’s objectives as requiring “a diversity advisor to be included in each search committee.”



Campus Reform has reached out to the College of Idaho for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.