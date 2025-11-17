College of Wooster hosts 'Black Girl Magic' drag show

A video recently posted to social media shows a drag show held at an Ohio college.

The College of Wooster recently hosted a “Black Girl Magic” Drag Show on Nov. 1, according to the student newspaper, The Wooster Voice.

The event was hosted by the Black Women’s Organization and Queer+Trans People of Color group, which said the show would honor “the relationship between Black women and the LGBTQIA+ and both communities’ contributions to the culture” in an Instagram post.

A video of the show, which featured “drag mother VinChelle,” “drag daughter Demi Gawdess,” and a third drag queen, “Samara Lanegrá,” was posted to Instagram following the event. All three are part of the Philadelphia-based Drag Queen Entertainment.

[RELATED: University of North Texas pauses ban on drag shows]

According to a section of the company’s website specifically dedicated to “College & University Drag Shows and Educational Events,” Drag Queen Entertainment’s “innovative LGBTQIA+ programming has enriched hundreds of esteemed Colleges and Universities, garnering enthusiastic acclaim over the past decade.”

“Our mission is to illuminate communities with the vibrant art form of Drag, bringing captivating performances and authentic Queer representation to audiences who might otherwise miss the magic,” the website reads. “Since our inaugural ‘Queens on Campus’ Drag Show over 10 years ago, we have been pioneers in crafting specialized College and University programming that captivates and educates.”

BWO President Nwanne Eke said she was inspired to organize the event after a “Makeup for Performance” class she took, which hosted a drag queen from Cleveland. Julia Zimmer, the school’s Director of Student Activities, also assisted Eke with planning, sending her a list of potential drag performers for the event.

Campus Reform reached out to the student groups who organized the event, but the cost of the event was unclear at the time of publication.

[RELATED: Colorado State University drag show raises $4k to ‘support’ students with LGBT center scholarships]



Though the College of Wooster does not directly receive federal or state funding, it does receive federal and state grants, as well as student financial aid.

The college also received over $700,000 in federal funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Multiple other schools have held drag shows in recent weeks as well. The University of Utah held a “Drag Queen Bingo” fundraiser at the beginning of the month, while the University of Massachusetts Amherst hosted a “Creature Feature” drag show for Halloween, Campus Reform reported.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.