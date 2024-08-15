College socialists students plan to 'strike for Palestine' by staying home and skipping class to cause 'disruption'

Over 100 Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) university chapters are invited to participate in a “National Student Strike for Palestine,” urging universities to divest from Israel, by staying home and skipping class.

“We need disruption—and a strike does just that. When students refuse to go to class, the university cannot function,” said a YDSA organizer, as reported by The Free Press.

Throughout the previous academic year, hundreds of pro-Hamas protests, which YDSA calls “a beautiful show of organizing energy”, took place across America’s campuses. However, YDSA acknowledges that “many were not successful in achieving their demands”.

[RELATED: Students arrested for pro-Hamas protests reject school punishments, double down on anti-Israel demands]

Outlined in its convention bulletin, a YDSA resolution introduces strategies to equip students with materials and skills to effectively carry out a student strike.

“YDSA chapters should be ready to propose democratic structures for the coalitions we enter into,” the bulletin reads. By investing in these progressive groups, YDSA foresees their longevity, including beyond the present movements.

The organization hopes that these efforts “weaponize” students’ power against their institutions and to “[shake] the very foundation of the university to its core”.

Organizers aim to make this initiative the “largest student action this country has ever seen” and invite its 107 chapters to engage, including those at UCLA, Columbia University, and University of Michigan, to participate.

[RELATED: Arrest warrants issued following anti-Semitic vandalism on Temple University Jewish fraternity]

Dan Videman, a sophomore at the University of Michigan told Campus Reform that the potential for anti-Israel protests to continue into the fall semester “remains scary.”

“I have been continuously harassed, attacked, and abused for my Jewish identity,” he said.

“The irony, of course being that while they chant to divest, they literally throw away money to not attend class.”

At the time of this article’s publication, no set date or time has been established for the proposed strikes.

Campus Reform has contacted all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.