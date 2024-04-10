Colorado Senate passes bill that would restrict firearms on college campuses

A state legislature is considering a law that would ban students and faculty from carrying firearms on college campuses.

On April 3, the Colorado State Senate voted in favor of S.B. 24-131, “Prohibiting Carrying Firearms in Sensitive Spaces,” as noted by the Kiowa County Press. The bill has been referred to the state House of Representatives for consideration during the current legislative session, which ends on May 8.

If passed, S.B. 24-131 would prohibit both concealed carry and non-concealed carry in a variety of public spaces, including schools, polling locations, and certain government buildings, with exceptions made for law enforcement and security personnel.

An earlier version of the bill, which was revised in committee, would have extended the law’s writ to an even broader range of locations, including sporting events, libraries, and “property open to the public while a public gathering, public assembly, or special event is conducted.”

Colorado Senate Democrats broadly supported the bill, arguing that it’s a necessary step towards securing government buildings from the threat of gun violence.

“This bill is about protecting our colleagues from threats and intimidation in this building,” Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis said of the state capitol, according to the Kiowa County Press. “We have seen frequent, tragic incidents of gun violence in places that deserve to be safe from the threat of violence. If there is no gun present, there is no gun violence.”

Jaquez Lewis, one of the bill’s two original sponsors, serves on the Local Government and Housing Committee, as well as the Health and Human Services Committees.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 21-14. All Democrats voted in favor of the legislation except Nick Hinrichsen and Kevin Priola, who joined Republicans in their dissent to the bill.

Republicans criticized the bill on grounds that it would be difficult to enforce, thus empowering violent criminals.

“It’s become clear time and time again that gun free zones and absolute bans on firearms are ineffective, and criminals carry weapons regardless of legality,” Senator Kevin Van Winkle told the Kiowa County Press. “Worse, gun free zones are uniquely attractive targets to evildoers because a monopoly of force is in the hands of whoever is willing to break the law, and the police response is often too late.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Kevin Van Winkle for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.