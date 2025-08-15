Colorado State to host 'BBQueer,' LGBT mentoring and class for incoming students

Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins is promoting LGBT-themed coursework and mentoring programs as part of its fall welcome events, including a “BBQueer” event and a class called “Queer Joy: Past, Present & Future.”

The CSU Pride Resource Center is hosting a variety of new student programs and events, such as drop-ins with the “Pride” director, a “BBQueer,” and a late-night event called “Ramapalooza.”

Incoming freshmen and transfers are also told they can register for a pride mentor program, the new-student seminar, and the Queer Joy class.

The Q’munnity Mentoring Program consists of “attending events, having Pride Family Meetings, and getting to share yourself with others.” Additionally, ”Rams in Q’mmunity is here to redefine family, providing all community members at CSU with the community, familial connection, and belonging they truly deserve.”

The “New Student Seminar: First-Year & Transfer Student Success (Pride)” is a one-credit class in which “new first-year students will learn about creating a successful transition to CSU, through the lens of our LGBTQIA+ experiences.” It is also taught by the Pride Resource Center.

Similarly, Queer Joy: Past, Present & Future is a three-credit fall class that teaches students to “delve into the rich tapestry of queer experiences, identities, and joys across time, space, and cultures.”

The Queer Studies minor is an entire academic discipline devoted to the “histories of movements from lesbian, gay, trans, queer, two spirit, and genderqueer communities.” The program “introduces students to expressions and experiences of sexuality across identities, cultures, and historical periods.”

Seven classes are required for completion and can include “Queer Theory,” “Queer Indigenous Studies,” “LGBTQ+ Literature,” and “Black Feminism(s).”

Other back-to-school events include meet-and-greets, as well as breakfast and parties.

On Aug. 19-20, incoming students, as well as parents and “supporters,” are invited to attend a drop-in with the “director of Pride” to learn more about the center’s programming.

Other special activities are the pancake breakfast and “BBQueer,” in which attendees will be able to meet new classmates and program officials.

The “BBQueer” also includes the Student Disability Center and Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center. Attendees will learn about getting involved in “queerness, disability, gender and sexuality,” a description says.

Campus Reform has contacted Colorado State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.